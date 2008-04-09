In an emotional interview with a TV news programme the Harrods boss revealed he's laying his campaign to rest for the sake of the young Princes
Following the jury's verdict of "unlawful killing", William and Harry issued a statement supporting the inquest's findings
Paul Burrell, who gave evidence at the inquest, is now facing a perjury investigation after appearing to cast doubt on the veracity of his own testimony
With the results of the three-month inquest into the death of Princess Diana revealed, the father of the late Dodi Al Fayed has said he's abandoning his ten-year campaign to prove Princess Diana and his son were murdered in a conspiracy, for the sake of William and Harry.
Speaking in an emotional interview with News At Ten, the 77-year-old Harrods' boss wept as he said: "I'm a father who has lost his son and I've done everything for ten years... but now with the verdict I accept it."
"Enough is enough, for the two Princes," he added.
After the jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing Princes William and Harry released a statement saying: "We agree with their verdicts and are both hugely grateful."
As the inquest came to a close, another high profile case is set to open. Scotland Yard revealed it will be investigating the possibility that Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, committed perjury while on the stand.
While Coroner Lord Justice Scott Baker pointed out it was "blindingly obvious" the 49-year-old one-time royal servant had lied, he did not refer the matter to the police. However, a complaint made by a member of the public means police have a duty to investigate.