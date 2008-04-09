Romance still blooming for Alexandra and her new husband

Just over a year after they walked down the aisle, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg - the former wife of Prince Joachim of Denmark - and her photographer beau Martin Jorgensen are clearly still very much in love. And the couple's body language said it all as they attended an event in Copenhagen this week.



Their hands clasped tenderly above Alexandra's knee as they sat side by side at the function, the pair shared lingering looks and seemed to be in their own little world. At one point Martin had something private he wanted to share with his 43-year-old wife, leaning in close to have a word in her ear.



The handsome photographer, who met the Hong Kong-born duchess on a photo shoot after her split from the Danish monarch's younger son, seems to have adapted well to life in the public eye. He copes well at formal events like this week's event organised by the English-Speaking Union, which encourages the use of English to promote international understanding.



He's also slipped seamlessly into his role as step-dad to Alexandra and Joachim's young sons, princes Nikolai, eight, and five-year-old Felix, and is often seen picking them up from their Copenhagen school.



