First Lady Carla enjoys more royal company after UK state visit

10 APRIL 2008

Carla Sarkozy welcomed Queen Rania of Jordan to Paris' Elysee Palace this week. And having taken over the role of France's new First Lady almost overnight, Nicolas Sarkozy's new bride was probably pleased to have the opportunity to glean tips from someone with considerable experience as a high-profile wife.



Carla, a singer and former model, summed up her speedy introduction to international diplomacy on the Sarkozys' recent visit to Britain: "There I was, last year, on October 13, strumming my guitar - and then I met Nicolas. And now I've met the Queen!".



Rania, of course, has had 15 years to get used to being in the limelight and develop her reputation as a consummately professional public figure.



Accompanying husband King Abdullah on the French trip, the royal gave a typically inspired performance at the city's Sorbonne university, calling for greater understanding between cultures.



So passionate is the mother of four about her work on multi-cultural awareness and children's issues, she recently joked it doesn't leave her with any time "to watch (the TV programme) 24".