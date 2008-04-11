William, who has just completed an intensive pilot training course at the RAF flying school, accompanied his father and stepmother as they signed the visitors book. Charles was guest of honour at the service's 90th anniversary celebrations

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The Prince of Wales, who's also a Cranwell graduate, spoke of his pride in William's achievement

Photo: © Getty Images

One of the highlights of the occasion was a flypast of Spitfires and Hurricanes

Photo: © PA