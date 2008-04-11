Hillary told the audience at the Elton-Hillary: One Night Only gig that the British singer had been a friend of the former First Couple for "many, many years"
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The Presidential candidate was supported at the one-off benefit event by proud husband Bill and daughter Chelsea
Photo: © Getty Images
Hot on the heels of his trip to Downing Street this week, George Clooney had coffee with Italian prime minister hopeful Walter Veltroni in Milan on Thursday
Photo: © Rex
11 APRIL 2008
Although he's British, it's clear music legend Sir Elton John's loyalties lie with Hillary Clinton when it comes to the US Presidential candidates. "There is no-one more qualified to lead America!" declared the star as he took to the stage at a gig in New York to raise money for the former First Lady's campaign.
"I love you, Hillary. I'll be there for you," he added, before embracing his pal and performing a selection of his biggest hits. The benefit concert, held at New York's Radio City Music Hall, was attended by 5,000 people - including Hillary's husband, former US President Bill Clinton, and the couple's daughter Chelsea. It raised $2.5 million for the hopeful's campaign.
"There is nothing I like better than throwing a party for a good friend," revealed Elton afterwards.
And the Candle In The Wind singer isn't the only famous face getting involved in foreign politics this week. In Milan on the promotional trail for his latest flick Leatherheads, Hollywood heart-throb George Clooney made time to grab coffee with Italy's democratic party leader Walter Veltroni - who's running for prime minister in the country's upcoming elections.