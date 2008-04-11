Hillary told the audience at the Elton-Hillary: One Night Only gig that the British singer had been a friend of the former First Couple for "many, many years"

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos to enlarge

The Presidential candidate was supported at the one-off benefit event by proud husband Bill and daughter Chelsea

Photo: © Getty Images

Hot on the heels of his trip to Downing Street this week, George Clooney had coffee with Italian prime minister hopeful Walter Veltroni in Milan on Thursday

Photo: © Rex