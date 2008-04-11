Proud Kate sees her handsome Prince awarded his wings

As Prince William received his RAF pilot's wings on Friday there was one very special guest on hand to share the occasion with him. Although it was previously thought she wouldn't be attending the ceremony, Kate Middleton joined her beau on his special day.



It's the first time Wills has been joined by the beautiful brunette at a major official event since his graduation from Sandhurst in December 2006.



And Kate, chic in an ivory coat as she walked at the newly-qualified pilot's side, was every inch the proud girlfriend as she watched the Prince of Wales pin the flying badge to his son's RAF uniform at the Cranwell base ceremony in Lincolnshire.



"To those who fly today, these badges are the most coveted of all our insignia, and rightly so," said commanding officer Group Captain Nigel Wharmby. "To all the graduates, I say remember this day with great pride and enjoy it, you have most definitely earned it."