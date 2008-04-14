Wills and 'Hazza' help Peter celebrate stag do on the Isle of Wight

14 APRIL 2008

With his wedding to fiancée Autumn Kelly just around the corner Peter Phillips was due a traditional send off. And his cousins Princes William and Harry were more than happy to oblige, with the three royals and a group of pals enjoying a weekend stag do on the Isle of Wight.



The party - comprising the 29-year-old groom's best pals, the Princes, and his sister Zara's rugby ace beau Mike Tindall - arrived on the island on Friday for a weekend of celebrations. Getting into the party spirit the group donned cricket whites bearing "Pedro's Stag" emblazoned on the front. The heir to the throne's said Wills on the back, too, while his younger brother's was emblazoned with his nickname Hazza.



The group quickly set about thinking up challenges for Princess Anne's soon-to-be-wed son, who was made to carry a doll around for the duration of the trip.



During the day the party indulged in a friendly game of cricket before heading to nearby pub The Anchor to listen to live music and play pool. "They were all very polite to the staff - it was a nice evening and good to have them here!" said the pub's manager. "There was a large group of them and they were all well-behaved."



The next day the revellers headed to Cowes marina where they boarded a yacht for a day's sailing. And there was another prank in store for the groom, who was made to don a purple lycra catsuit and submit to having a moustache and glasses drawn on his face with a black marker. The group's ranks swelled when fun-loving Harry befriended another stag party, dressed as pirates, in a local bar.



Peter is set to wed his Canadian fiancée Autumn on May 17 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.