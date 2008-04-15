As royal wedding fever builds ahead of the couple's May 24 nuptials, the official logo for the event has been unveiled
Featuring the initials M, and two Js interlinked to create a heart under a crown, the romantic monogramme was designed by Joachim with help from a coats of arms expert
It will be followed by a private wedding banquet in Schackenborg Castle, where the prince runs the estate
With just over a month to go until Denmark's Prince Joachim and his French fiancée Marie Cavallier walk down the aisle, the official monogramme to accompany the happy event has been released.
Designed by the prince under the guidance of a heraldry expert, the simple logo depicts the initials M, and two Js interlinked to create a heart under a crown.
The younger son of Queen Margrethe will wed Marie on May 24 at picturesque Mogeltonder Church, located in a medieval village just to the west of the South Denmark municipality of Tonder.
After the ceremony there will be a private reception for guests at nearby Schackenborg Castle, where the prince runs the estate. The stately 18th-century castle - which was restored by funds gifted by the nation after Joachim's 1995 wedding to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg - will be home to Joachim and his new wife.
Like her future sister-in-law, Crown Prince Frederik's Australia-born wife Princess Mary, Marie will become a Danish citizen when she says "I do". She will also become step-mum to Joachim's young sons, Nikolai, eight, and five-year-old Felix.