Mathilde and Philippe's older children Elisabeth and Gabriel shower their new sister with kisses during the special photo shoot
The intimate shots reveal Eleonor's shock of golden hair - the same shade as her mum's
18 APRIL 2008
Cradling her newborn sister Eleonor in her arms, Belgium's six-year-old Princess Elisabeth joins her brother Gabriel in planting a kiss on the cheek of the newborn, who made her debut on Wednesday morning.
The heartwarming snap was just one of several official images to come out of an intimate family photo session featuring the youngest member of the Belgian royal family and her siblings, who also include two-year-old Emmanuel.
In one shot, the little princess - who is revealed to have a shock of golden hair – sleeps peacefully against the shoulder of her mum, Princess Mathilde. And in another she is held by her clearly besotted dad, Prince Philippe, who gazes fondly at his younger daughter.