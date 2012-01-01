The Queen leads the family celebrating baby James' big day

19 APRIL 2008

Dressed in a brand-new outfit, the Queen's eighth grandchild enjoyed his first official engagement on Saturday.



With his mum and dad – the Earl and Countess of Wessex – beaming with pride, James Alexander Philip Theo was christened in Windsor Castle's private chapel, where his cousin Peter Philips will wed Autumn Kelly next month. Leading the family members were his proud gran and granddad, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, joined by his auntie and uncle, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.



Of course, the four-month-old's big sister, Lady Louise, was also keeping an eye on proceedings.



"Lady Louise absolutely dotes on her little brother," one observer was reported as saying. "She kisses him and cuddles him and is a real little mother to him. It's lovely."



The tot's five godparents were chosen from amongst Edward and Sophie's friends. After the happy service, the guests enjoyed a champagne reception to truly wet the baby's head.



James, who has the title Viscount Severn, is the eighth in line to the throne and the first grandson born to the British monarch since the arrival of Harry, 23 years ago.



He was the first royal to wear the family's new christening gown, made by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly. The special gown is a hand-made replica of the 163-year-old robe which has been worn by generations of royals throughout the years.