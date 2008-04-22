Devoted grandson Charles opens Queen Mother Memorial Gates

22 APRIL 2008

Prince Charles paid a poignant tribute to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002 – and admitted he still misses her every day.



The Prince of Wales was speaking at the official naming of the Queen Mother Memorial Gates at Glamis Castle in Scotland, the much-loved royal matriarch's childhood home.



"I miss her vitality, her interest in the lives of others, her courage and determination, her perceptive wisdom, her calm in the face of difficulties and her steadfast belief in the British people," the heir to the throne told a crowd of around 200 who joined him and his wife Camilla for the ceremony.



Charles, who wore a kilt for the occasion as is his custom while in Scotland, also fondly recalled his grandmother's "mischievous sense of humour".



The wrought-iron gates, which took six months to make, feature the Queen Mother's coat of arms. Glamis had added significance for the late royal because she honeymooned there and her daughter Princess Margaret was born at the castle.



Monday's opening coincided with the 82nd birthday of the Queen, who spent the day quietly at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh kept her company on her special day, but nipped out for a spot of carriage driving.



Although Prince Philip gave up competing in the sport some time ago, the doughty 86–year-old still enjoys a regular constitutional at the royals' country estate. In taking the reins again the Prince showed he's well and truly recovered from the chest infection for which he received hospital treatment a few weeks ago.