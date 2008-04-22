An official picture taken on Isabella's special day shows how much the little girl has grown. Watched over by parents Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, she gazes at the candle on top of her heart-shaped birthday cake
The family had just returned from Florida, where Frederik had been taking part in a yachting event
While it seems like just yesterday that Danish royals Prince Frederik and Princess Mary welcomed new daughter Isabella, a whole year has passed since the happy occasion. The family celebrated the little girl's April 21 birthday with a low key family celebration at home in Fredensborg, Denmark.
An official photo to mark the event shows just how much Isabella has grown. Cute as a button, the tot - who has a shock of honey-blonde hair and bright blue eyes just like her dad's - is mesmerised by the candle on top of a heart-shaped cake.
At the moment the youngster is still cared for at home by her parents and two nannies. It's thought she'll follow in the footsteps of her two-year-old brother Prince Christian in six months, however, by joining him at the local day nursery which he attends.
The family had returned to spend Isabella's first birthday at home after a trip to Florida, where 39-year-old Frederik was competing in a sailing competition scheduled as part of the run up to this year's world championships. Christian and his Tasmania-born mum cheered on Frederik's vessel Nanoq which scored an overall position of four out of 33.