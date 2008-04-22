Danish royals mark Isabella's first birthday with intimate family do

22 APRIL 2008

While it seems like just yesterday that Danish royals Prince Frederik and Princess Mary welcomed new daughter Isabella, a whole year has passed since the happy occasion. The family celebrated the little girl's April 21 birthday with a low key family celebration at home in Fredensborg, Denmark.



An official photo to mark the event shows just how much Isabella has grown. Cute as a button, the tot - who has a shock of honey-blonde hair and bright blue eyes just like her dad's - is mesmerised by the candle on top of a heart-shaped cake.



At the moment the youngster is still cared for at home by her parents and two nannies. It's thought she'll follow in the footsteps of her two-year-old brother Prince Christian in six months, however, by joining him at the local day nursery which he attends.



The family had returned to spend Isabella's first birthday at home after a trip to Florida, where 39-year-old Frederik was competing in a sailing competition scheduled as part of the run up to this year's world championships. Christian and his Tasmania-born mum cheered on Frederik's vessel Nanoq which scored an overall position of four out of 33.