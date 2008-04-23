Chelsea, who has taken a sabbatical from her job with a New York hedge fund to campaign for her mum, was the first one to congratulate Hillary on a successful result in the crucial state primary
The former First Lady, seen here embracing husband Bill, won a convincing victory over her rival for the Democratic party's presidential nomination, Barack Obama
23 APRIL 2008
Cheered on by her nearest and dearest, a triumphant Hillary Clinton savoured winning a key victory over Democractic rival Barak Obama on Tuesday. The resilient former First Lady kept her White House dream alive by scoring a critical win in the state of Pennsylvania as the two politicians battle it out to be named their party's presidential candidate.
After warmly embracing husband Bill and daughter Chelsea, Hillary thanked supporters in Philadelphia who helped re-ignite her embattled campaign.
"Some people counted me out and said to drop out. But the American people don't quit, and they deserve a president who doesn't quit either," she said, speaking to the strains of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down.
The New York senator - who won 55 per cent of the vote, compared to her rival's 45 per cent - went on to tell the cheering crowd she is ready to "roll up her sleeves" from her first day as America's leader.