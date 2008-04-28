Fitness enthusiast Kate apparently asked her royal beau if she could have the exercise equipment installed at the London base he shares with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as she spends most of her time there
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The toned and slender brunette reportedly spends at least an hour a day working out in the new gym. "It has great equipment and it's totally private," explains a royal aide
Photo: © Alphapress.com
28 APRIL 2008
To help make his sport-loving girlfriend Kate Middleton feel at home in his London base of Clarence House Prince William has apparently had a gym installed in the early 19th-century property.
While Kate still shares a Chelsea apartment with her younger sister Pippa, she is reported to have requested the facility as she spends most of her time at the royal residence, even when William isn't there.
"Kate has all her things there and asked William and Harry if they would allow her to build a gym," reveals a royal aide, who adds that the 26-year-old spends at least an hour a day working out in the new facilities.
"She and Pippa use the gym all the time because it has great equipment and it's completely private," reveals the friend. "She even has even had William and Harry doing crunches and press-ups."