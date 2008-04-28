Mr Bush was in playful mood as he winked at a journalist while conducting a Marine Corps band during this year's White House Correspondents Association Dinner
Photo: © Getty Images
An eclectic mix of famous faces attended the event, among them former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson, who took along her animal campaigner friend Dan Mathews
Photo: © Rex
With a conductor's baton at the ready and a playful wink at the line of assembled journalists, President George Bush led a Marine Corps band through a medley of patriotic marches as a VIP audience looked on.
The scene unfolded after the American leader wrapped up his speech at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, the last he'll attend during his time in office.
Mr Bush admitted to feeling "a little wistful" during the event, which dates back to 1924 and is traditionally attended by a crowd of well-heeled VIPs. And this year's bash was no exception, with an eclectic mix of glamorous stars in attendance.
Among the familiar faces on the red carpet were former Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson and fellow actors Jenny McCarthy and Bridget Jones' Diary hunk Colin Firth. They were rubbing shoulders with the likes of fashion designer Donatella Versace, Midnight's Children author Salman Rushdie and former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.