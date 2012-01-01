'Old-fashioned' Zara drops marriage hint to long-term love Mike

30 APRIL 2008

It's no secret Zara Phillips has her sights firmly set on eventing victory at this summer's Beijing Olympics. And now the Queen's granddaughter has spoken of her aims for her personal life, too. After a four-year romance with rugby ace Mike Tindall she's hinted that if he were to pop the question the answer would be a resounding yes.



"Well, he hasn't asked yet," admits the eventing world champ on the subject of marriage in an interview with a sports magazine. "I'm old-fashioned. I think they should ask you!"



"Everyone at the rugby club seems to be getting married and having babies so they keep asking me 'What about you?'."



"We tell each other we love each other every day," she continues. "I'm an affectionate person and so is he. I don't like it when people don't like you touching them."



The couple moved into a cottage on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate just months after meeting in Sydney in 2003, and have been inseparable ever since. However, despite revealing in the past she'd love to start a family with her rugby player boyfriend, the glamorous young royal says children aren't a priority at the moment.



"I'm still far too selfish right now, and anyway I've got children - 11 horses and Mike!" she quips.