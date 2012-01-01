Prince William charms Carol at black tie charity dinner

2 MAY 2008

Royal watchers were hoping for a glimpse Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton when the second-in-line to the throne attended a Guildhall charity dinner on Thursday night. While they were due to be disappointed, as there was no sign of the Berkshire-born beauty, Wills was spotted deep in conversation with another intelligent brunette.



The 25-year-old royal took the opportunity to chat to Countdown maths whizz Carol Vorderman as he mingled with guests at the Lord Mayor's Sporting Heroes Dinner. The event, which was also attended by PM Gordon Brown's wife Sarah and TV presenter Sir David Frost, celebrates Britain's sporting talents and helps raise funds for health charities.



At the black tie event, William - who recently visited his fellow serviceman in Afghanistan - also showed his support for soldiers injured in the line of duty. Visible on his wrist was a coloured Help The Heroes band, sales of which go to help buy much-needed new facilities at a rehabilitation centre in Surrey.