Queen unveils statue to mark 100 years of the scout movement

3 MAY 2008

Queen Elizabeth came face-to-face with a bronze image of herself as she paid a visit to the Scout Association on Friday.



Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, the British monarch unveiled the new bust during a visit to the popular organisation's headquarters in London.



The sculpture, showing the Queen wearing a tiara, was created by Frances Segelman, who has also previously made a statue of Prince Philip. It was made to mark the Association's 100th anniversary.



Revealing that the bust took three sittings, the artist added that it had been a "very nerve-wracking" time, although she was full of praise for the monarch.



"She was amazing… Throughout all the sittings, she was brilliant and sat perfectly still," said Frances.



The unveiling came as the Queen, in a soft-green outfit with jaunty matching hat, toured Baden-Powell House in Kensington. She last visited the building at its opening in July 1961.