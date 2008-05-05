Chelsy looked bursting with pride as she joined Prince William and Prince Charles to watch her soldier beau receive a medal for his services in Afghanistan
Harry's aunt - the Princess Royal, who's colonel of the Blues and Royals - pins the medal to the Prince's lapel as he struggles to keep a straight face
The medal ceremony over, Harry joined 170 fellow members of the Household Cavalry in marching through Windsor to a service in the garrison church
After watching him in relaxed mode at a polo match the previous day Prince Harry's girlfriend Chelsy Davy was a guest at a rather more formal occasion on Monday. The pretty Zimbabwean Law student joined Prince William and Prince Charles at Windsor to see her royal love receive a campaign medal for his service in Afghanistan.
Lieutenant Wales, as Harry is known in Army circles, was one of 170 members of the Household Cavalry presented with a medal by Princess Anne at the ceremony. And, as at his Sandhurst passing out ceremony two years ago, the 23-year-old struggled to contain his delight, breaking into a broad grin when his aunt pinned the honour to his uniform.
The Princess Royal paused briefly to chat with her nephew before moving on. When all the soldiers had received their honours they marched through Windsor to the Holy Trinity garrison church to participate in a service in memory of members of the British forces killed in action.
The third in line to the throne served on the front line for ten weeks as part of a secret deployment to dangerous Helmand Province last winter.