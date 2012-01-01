Peter and Autumn give intimate first-ever interview to HELLO!

6 MAY 2008

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and his Canadian fiancée Autumn Kelly have lifted the lid on their very private, four-and-half-year relationship by giving the first interview ahead of their May 17 wedding to HELLO! magazine.



The 19-page special feature in this week's issue gives the inside story on the couple's fairytale romance, which began with a chance meeting at the 2003 Montreal Grand Prix. It also reveals how Autumn only discovered her boyfriend's royal connections six weeks into the relationship. "I had no idea who Peter was... I'd never heard of Peter or Zara Phillips," she says.



Accompanying the interview, which took place at Aston Farm - the cottage the couple share on Peter's father's Gloucestershire estate - are stunning photos of the bride and groom-to-be.



As well as talking frankly about how she has made the transition from her 'normal' family life to moving in royal circles, Montreal-born Autumn gives a glimpse of the couple's hopes and plans for the future, which include spending a few years abroad.



For his part, self-described "old romantic" Peter tells how his plans for proposing in a hot air balloon while gliding over their cottage were stymied by bad weather.



