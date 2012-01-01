Expectant niece of Dutch queen weds lawyer love

6 MAY 2008

Her face wreathed in smiles and a posy of fresh spring flowers in her hand Princess Margarita of Bourbon-Parma positively glowed with happiness as she and her Dutch lawyer love Tjalling Ten Cate walked through a shower of fluttering white rose petals after celebrating their wedding at the weekend.



The 35-year-old princess and her husband - who are expecting their first child in August - tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a small village in the Dutch province of Utrecht. Though few details of the event have been released, Margarita's royal aunt Queen Beatrix was there to witness the happy occasion.



It was a very different story when Margarita wed her first husband, businessman Edwin de Roy van Zuydewijn, in 2001. The union did not get the approval of her family, and ended four years ago after the princess placed an ad in a Dutch newspaper informing her husband she was filing for divorce.



The newlyweds – who made the double surprise announcement of their engagement and pregnancy in February - have been living together in Amsterdam for the past year. They apparently fell for each other after being introduced by European royal pals a couple of years ago.