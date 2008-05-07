Beatrice looks and acts more like her mother with every passing passing year. Such is their rapport that even promoting Sarah's Children In Crisis organisation - now in its 15th year - is source of shared laughter
The young royal was in lighthearted mode as she was reunited with the Duchess, who these days works out of New York
With their flowing red locks, matching outfits and charming manners Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of York looked the perfect mother and daughter team at a recent charity event. The young royal was helping her mum publicise a new initiative for the Children In Crisis charity Sarah founded 15 years ago.
Though there's a serious purpose to their current campaign – raising ₤10 million to build 24 schools in war-torn countries – the pair still struck a light-hearted note at Wednesday's launch.
At one point Bea was giggling away, obviously pleased to be reunited with New York-based campaigner Sarah.
Such is the 21-year-old's admiration for her mum, she's made it known she'd like to be seen as "a mini-mummy". "She leads by example, and her behaviour is one that I'd really like to follow," the Princess told reporters not long ago.
It's not a bad goal, as Prince Andrew's ex-wife is almost universally admired for the way she's brought up Beatrice and her sister Eugenie, while her humanitarian projects help over 250,000 children in developing countries each year.