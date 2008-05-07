The Prince was shown round a renovated unit at the Royal Marsden, which was damaged by a blaze in January. He also met staff who kept operating as firemen tackled the flames
This week Wills also joins forces with his brother Harry to raise money for wounded soldiers. As members of the Armed Forces themselves the young men are especially aware of the plight of veterans such as those they met on a recent trip to an Army rehabilitation centre in Surrey
In January, when fire ripped through London's Royal Marsden hospital, Prince William didn't hesitate to offer his support to staff and patients. This week William – who is the clinic's president - paid a second visit to catch up on the repairs and meet surgeons and nurses who calmly carried on operating after the blaze broke out.
Brave staff also helped evacuate the sick as firemen battled flames in wards and operating theatres. Looking around a renovated wing, the Prince quipped it was a relief not to see any firefighters.
Last year the renowned cancer treatment centre was one of the beneficiaries of the Concert For Diana, staged by Wills and his brother Harry to mark the tenth anniversary of their mother's death.
The royal siblings are increasingly joining forces to promote their favoured charities. They have recently raised almost ₤850,000 for wounded war veterans in just 12 weeks, by seeking donations from wealthy associates.
The Princes have also organised a tribute fundraiser for the Armed Forces in the City of London on Wednesday.
As one royal source explained, "The welfare of troops is so close to William and Harry's hearts because they've seen with their own eyes the guys suffering."