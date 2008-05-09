Both senior royals were clearly delighted the Duke of Edinburgh had been singled out for the equestrian achievement award
The Windsor horse show is a favourite event for the Queen, who had even more reason to enjoy the day's proceedings this year after both her husband and one of her mounts proved winners
Her six-year-old bay gelding Petition was crowned riding horse champion, while the Duke of Edinburgh was recognised for his contribution to equestrianism
It's no secret that the Queen thoroughly enjoys the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show. But this year's event proved particularly memorable for the monarch - as she proudly presented Prince Philip with a prestigious equestrian award.
After handing the framed certificate and medal to her husband, who is a former carriage driving champion, the Queen could hardly contain her delight - smiling broadly as he examined his prize. The Duke beat eight other nominees to be recognised for his outstanding services to equestrianism.
"Although he is perhaps most widely known for his contribution to the sport of competitive carriage driving — a sport he largely invented — he has always been an enthusiastic supporter of the Riding For The Disabled Association and the Pony Club, founding the Prince Philip Cup for the Pony Club mounted games," declared the British Horse Society chairman.
"Few people can claim to have been so closely and productively involved in so many aspects of equestrianism."
And there was more good news for the monarch. Her six-year-old steed Petition won the title of riding horse champion.