Both senior royals were clearly delighted the Duke of Edinburgh had been singled out for the equestrian achievement award

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

The Windsor horse show is a favourite event for the Queen, who had even more reason to enjoy the day's proceedings this year after both her husband and one of her mounts proved winners

Photo: © Getty Images

Her six-year-old bay gelding Petition was crowned riding horse champion, while the Duke of Edinburgh was recognised for his contribution to equestrianism

Photo: © Getty Images