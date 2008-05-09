Larking around with the assembled children, William drew comparisons with his late, fun-loving mother on the visit to Mid Glamorgan

Photo: © Rex

"I never thought I'd be playing Wii on an official engagement," laughed Wills when he was challenged to a game of tennis on a computer console at another community project

Despite his formal attire, the 25-year-old royal was keen to get stuck into the fun and games with this group of youngsters

