9 MAY 2008
Prince William was at his charming best on a recent visit to Wales, drawing comparisons with his late mother Princess Diana. Full of quips and cheeky humour, the royal won over youngsters and pensioners alike during a string of engagements in Mid Glamorgan.
On his first stop at the Valley Kids youth project in Pen Dinas Porth Wills knelt to greet a group of kids waving Welsh flags and showed his mischievous side by blowing them a raspberry. When nine-year-old Jessica James asked if he was the future king he smiled and replied: "Not yet".
Later, at another community project in the Rhondda Valley, William asked a group of local breakdancers spinning on a makeshift stage if they'd "got splinters in their bums".
The Prince was also challenged to a game of tennis on a Wii computer console, leading him to chuckle: "I never thought I would be playing Wii on an official engagement". He then joked to his 18-year-old opponent: "You know you're not allowed to beat me?".
On watching an armchair aerobic session for senior citizens in nearby Penygraig, 25-year-old William congratulated the participants on being "very nimble" and teased one lady: "You were properly going for it there".