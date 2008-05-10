The happy couple, who met during President Bush's presidential campaign in 2004, said their vows just before sunset on Saturday evening
Jenna and Henry opted for a more informal ceremony at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford rather than a glitzy affair at the White House
Shops in Crawford were decked out in a variety of memorabilia to celebrate the couple's special day
10 MAY 2008
While Britain prepares for a royal wedding next week, America celebrated its own high profile nuptials this weekend with the marriage of President George Bush's daughter, Jenna, to Henry Hager.
More than 200 friends and relations descended on the small Texan town of Crawford to see the couple tie the knot at the Bush family's 1,6000-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch.
Saturday's romantic sunset ceremony was held next to the private fishing lake. The couple said their vows before a 4ft limestone cross and altar erected on the site for the occasion.
Speaking in his weekly broadcast to the nation ahead of the event, Mr Bush revealed how special the day was for him and his loved ones.
"This is a joyous occasion for our family," he said. "It's also a special time for Laura, who this Mother's Day weekend will watch a young woman we raised together walk down the aisle."
Following tradition, the President escorted his beautiful daughter - dressed in an embroidered organza Oscar De La Renta gown – to the new man in her life. First Lady Laura and Jenna's twin sister Barbara, who was maid of honour, were also dressed in the designer's gowns.
After the ceremony, the guests danced the night away to the sounds of Nashville-based wedding singer Tyrone Smith, a popular act in the south of America.
The excitement throughout Crawford was certainly evident. Visitors found a variety of memorabilia including magnets, teddy bears and mugs made to commemorate the event.