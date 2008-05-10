The happy couple, who met during President Bush's presidential campaign in 2004, said their vows just before sunset on Saturday evening

Jenna and Henry opted for a more informal ceremony at the Bush family's ranch in Crawford rather than a glitzy affair at the White House

Shops in Crawford were decked out in a variety of memorabilia to celebrate the couple's special day

