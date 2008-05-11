Prince Philip opens the doors to the cameras for new documentary

With the most famous woman in Britain as his wife, the Duke of Edinburgh has frequently taken a backseat in the public eye. But all that is to change when a new series giving a never-before-seen insight into the life of the Prince airs on Monday.



The Duke, a two-part ITV documentary, is the first time Prince Philip has welcomed the cameras to follow him.



"Philip… felt it was time he set the record straight," says producer Kim Turberville. "The theme is that he is a moderniser. He shows us the things that drive his life – issues such as ecology, conservation, over-population, wildlife and the future of young people."



Filmed over 18 months, the documentary also shows the 86-year-old royal escorting iconic TV interviewer Sir Trevor McDonald around Sandringham.



Other scenes include footage taken by the Duke onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in the 1950s, as well as images of him cooking at a Balmoral barbeque, meeting troops and chatting to France's First Lady Carla Sarkozy during her trip to the UK in March.