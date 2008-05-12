Blue skies and balmy weather draw eclectic crowd to polo masters

12 MAY 2008

Hosted at Hurtwood Park Polo And Country Club - a venue established by former Who drummer Kenney Jones - this weekend's polo masters was inevitably going to draw an eclectic mix of guests. And, true to form, enjoying the chukka action alongside the sport's aficionados were Ingrid Tarrant and Esther Rantzen as well as Brendan Cole and London party circuit regular and property heir Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.



Mingling with fellow glitterati - many of whom enjoyed a Dom Perignon VIP reception and sumptous four-course lunch after being helicoptered in for the final - was Princess Beatrice. The 19-year-old gap year intern showed off a tan acquired on a recent Caribbean holiday in a flattering white sundress teamed with ballet pumps and dark sunglasses. Looking equally stylish was Chris Tarrant's ex, colourful in an off-the-shoulder print affair.



Also catching up on the first High Goal event of the polo calendar was TV host Esther, who had taken an Out Of Africa approach to her outfit, matching a leopard print top to the band on her hat.



Other famous faces taking in the polo action under the weekend's gloriously blue skies were former Celebrity Big Brother star Danielle Lloyd, her gal pal model Sophie Anderton, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and keen polo player and model Jodie Kidd.