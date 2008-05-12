Seven hours after leaving a London nightclub at 3.30am the soldier Prince took part in the annual Cavalry Memorial Parade along with other regimental colleagues
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
In line with a dress code laid down prior to WWI bowler hats and suits are worn at the historic event commemorating fallen war heroes
Photo: © Rex
Harry's father, Prince Charles, took the salute as the military bands passed by
Photo: © Rex
12 MAY 2008
Marching along in his bowler hat, spiffy suit and regimental tie, Prince Harry looked as bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as any other young soldier on parade. It was a remarkable feat of stamina for the royal Army officer, who joined a procession in memory of fallen comrades on Sunday morning after partying into the early hours the previous night.
The 23-year-old had been at his favourite London club Boujis until 3.30am for what friends said was only Harry's second night out since returning from Afghanistan in March. He still managed to be up early for the annual Cavalry Memorial Parade in Hyde Park, though.
Harry, a second lieutenant in the Blues and Royals regiment of the Household Cavalry, marched alongside colleagues he'd seen action with on the frontline as the regiment led the parade through the park. All participants wore bowler hats in line with a dress code laid down prior to the First World War.
His father, Prince Charles, took the salute before a crowd of thousands. Also at the remembrance event, which brings together former and serving soldiers, was Andrew Parker Bowles. The former husband of Harry's stepmum, the Duchess of Cornwall, served with the Household Cavalry from 1981 until his retirement in 1994.