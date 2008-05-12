Seven hours after leaving a London nightclub at 3.30am the soldier Prince took part in the annual Cavalry Memorial Parade along with other regimental colleagues

In line with a dress code laid down prior to WWI bowler hats and suits are worn at the historic event commemorating fallen war heroes

Harry's father, Prince Charles, took the salute as the military bands passed by

