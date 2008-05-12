President Bush's 26-year-old daughter Jenna poses by the lake moments after saying "I do" to new husband Henry Chase Hager in an intimate sunset ceremony on the family ranch in Texas. Television cameras were banned from the nuptials, but the White House later released pictures

The new Mr and Mrs Hager cut their wedding cake, watched by 200 guests

Jenna's stunning beaded gown and the stylish creations worn by her twin sister Barbara and mother, First Lady Laura, were all by Oscar de la Renta

