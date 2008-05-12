President Bush's 26-year-old daughter Jenna poses by the lake moments after saying "I do" to new husband Henry Chase Hager in an intimate sunset ceremony on the family ranch in Texas. Television cameras were banned from the nuptials, but the White House later released pictures
The new Mr and Mrs Hager cut their wedding cake, watched by 200 guests
Jenna's stunning beaded gown and the stylish creations worn by her twin sister Barbara and mother, First Lady Laura, were all by Oscar de la Renta
To the rest of America the wedding of President Bush's daughter Jenna and former White House aide Henry Chase Hager represented one of the most high-profile political unions of recent times. Yet to the young newlyweds contemplating the start of their married life moments after a magical sunset ceremony, Saturday's nuptials were simply a joyous family occasion.
Speaking after the private wedding party at the clan's 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, the American leader said the celebrations had been "spectacular". "Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy," said a beaming Mr Bush.
"The weather cooperated nicely," added the proud father. "Just as the vows were exchanged, the sun set over our lake and it was just a special day."
Watched by some 200 guests the couple tied the knot before a four-foot-high limestone cross and altar commissioned for the occasion by Jenna's dad.
For her big occasion the bride had chosen an elegant beaded organza gown with a small train by Oscar De La Renta. She carried a simple posy of white flowers and completed the stunning look with rosebuds plaited into her honey blonde locks. The 26-year-old was attended by her twin sister Barbara, who acted as maid of honour, and 14 bridesmaids.
Though 30-year-old Henry is also the scion of a prominent Republican dynasty, politics played little part in the proceedings – the officiating minister, Reverend Kirbyjon Caldwell recently endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama.
Aftewards the invitees repaired to a marquee for dinner and dancing, with the new Mr and Mrs Hager taking to the floor to Lovin' In My Baby's Eyes by Taj Mahal.