The heir to the throne, pictured on a visit to Romania in 2006, returned to the country recently to see the progress being made on several properties he owns in Transylvania. He has family ties to Romania through his great grandfather's cousin Queen Marie

The Prince's properties are located in the 12th-century Saxon settlement of Viscri, 250km north of Bucharest

He also travelled to nearby Miclosoara, where he stayed at an 18th-century manor retreat owned by the head of one of the region's oldest families - Count Tibor Kalnoky (pictured). The count has been overseeing the restoration of Prince Charles' properties

The count opened his family home (pictured) as a series of luxury guesthouses in 2004 as a move to help develop the region

