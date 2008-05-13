Harry's girl Chelsy reviews image as royal connection strengthens

13 MAY 2008

Happy in flip-flops, flirty skirts and casual vest tops, Chelsy Davy once took a laidback, beach-chic approach to her image. In recent weeks, though, Prince Harry's style savvy girlfriend seems to have adopted a new, more courtier-friendly approach to dressing.



Ahead of being introduced to her royal beau's grandmother, the Queen, at Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's nuptials on Saturday, the sophisticated style chameleon is clearly determined to blend into the soldier prince's milieu, while at the same time maintaining her individuality.



The blonde Zimbabwean, who debuted her new look at a recent Berkshire polo game, has been stepping out in snappy ensembles featuring nip-waisted blazers and knee-high boots worn over smart jeans.



Her polo outfit inevitably drew comparisons with Kate Middleton, who made a similar transition as her relationship with Prince William deepened. And there've been reports that Wills' long-term love has offered the Leeds student style hints in the past.



Chelsy seems more than capable of managing her own wardrobe choices, however. To attend a Windsor ceremony in which Prince Harry was awarded a military medal she had chosen a flattering knee-length brown skirt and close-fitting jacket combination which emphasised her long legs and enviable figure.



