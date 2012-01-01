Rania joined the families of traffic accident victims on a march calling for an end to speeding and other irresponsible behaviour on the kingdom's roads
Click on photos to enlarge
The queen, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the campaign logo, signs a petition in support of the awareness-raising effort
The mother of four was joined by thousands of ordinary Jordanians at the demonstration
13 MAY 2008
Queen Rania joined thousands of ordinary Jordanians on a recent march to highlight the dreadful toll taken on the lives of innocent victims by road accidents in the kingdom. Dressed in jeans and a T-shirt bearing the campaign slogan, she was showing solidarity with fellow marchers who have lost loved ones in car crashes.
The mother of four turned out on a chilly day in the Middle Eastern country to show her support and sign a petition calling for greater efforts to prevent the tragedies.
Known for her work on children and education issues, Rania has been one of the prime movers behind the KAFA – or ENOUGH - campaign. And placards carried by participants illustrated vividly what motivates the high-profile humanitarian.
"Each week five children are killed in road accidents," read one. "One Jordanian is killed every nine minutes in a car accident," said another.
Over the next three months awareness-raising efforts will aim to reduce speeding, improper use of lanes, ignoring stop signs and the use of mobiles while driving.