15 MAY 2008
Her head respectfully covered and slipper-style socks on her feet, the Queen listened intently to a reading from the Koran during a visit to Turkish mosque on Wednesday. The monarch, who's currently on a four-day visit to the country, had been invited to the Green Mosque in the north western city of Bursa.
Earlier she'd been treated to a fashion show and watched a traditional shadow puppet performance.
The day's programme also included an expedition to an ancient textile market, where colourful shawls, scarfs and pashminas are sold. Around a thousand enthusiastic residents were on hand as the walkabout took place in the well-preserved 15th-century bazaar.
"Her being here is such a big honour for Bursa and it's a nice gesture," said one store owner of the monarch, whose eyes were apparently caught by a £100-pair of raw silk embroidered cushion covers.