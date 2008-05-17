On the arm of her father, Brian, the bride takes a look back as she enters St George's Chapel. New sister-in-law Zara, on the left, meanwhile, makes sure everything is perfect as the ceremony starts
Photo: © PA
Her veil lifted to reveal her beautiful dress, Autumn leaves the church on the arm of her new husband
Photo: © Getty Images
Looking stunning in her strapless Vera Wang gown, Zara Phillips gets ready to follow the bride down the aisle
Photo: © PA
17 MAY 2008
Walking down the aisle on the arm of her father, Brian, the blushing bride was a picture of loveliness in her £2,000 Sassi Holford gown. The ivory duchesse satin dress, featuring a train of ruffles running down the back and cathedral train, was teamed off with a delicate lace bolero. Autumn's blonde tresses, meanwhile, were swept up and decorated with a delicate tiara, on loan from her new mum-in-law, Princess Anne.
The whole ensemble was softly enveloped in a full-length veil and finished off with a necklace and earrings given to her by her loving fiancé as a wedding gift.
Leading the six bridesmaids - who held the bride's full skirt off the ground to prevent it getting dirty - Zara Phillips was equally stunning in her "kelly green" strapless gown by top designer Vera Wang. A small pale flower - matching the bouquets and stunning columns of flowers which adorned both sides of the entrance to St George's Chapel - decorated her updo.