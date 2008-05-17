On the arm of her father, Brian, the bride takes a look back as she enters St George's Chapel. New sister-in-law Zara, on the left, meanwhile, makes sure everything is perfect as the ceremony starts

Photo: © PA

Click on photo to enlarge

Her veil lifted to reveal her beautiful dress, Autumn leaves the church on the arm of her new husband

Photo: © Getty Images

Looking stunning in her strapless Vera Wang gown, Zara Phillips gets ready to follow the bride down the aisle

Photo: © PA