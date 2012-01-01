kate midd

17 MAY 2008

Brunette beauty Kate Middleton was the epitome of elegance as she stood in for her boyfriend, Prince William, at the wedding of Peter Phillips with Autumn Kelly on Saturday.



With Wills in Kenya to celebrate a good friend's wedding – an engagement he was already committed to before his cousin announced his marriage - it was left to Kate to stand in and represent the long-term couple at St George's Castle.



The honour is another important signal of her acceptance among the Windsors and has fuelled speculation that another royal wedding may soon be in the offing.



And as she mingled with the other members of the royal family, there was little doubt that Kate is already settling in quite nicely.