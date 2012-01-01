Royals' beautiful mansion at the heart of the wedding festivities

17 MAY 2008

The Queen threw open Windsor Castle's opulent Frogmore House to celebrate the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.



The elaborate mansion, which lies in the grounds of the private Home Park in Berkshire, saw around 350 guests enjoy the festivities, organised by the same company which co-ordinated the wedding of David and Victoria Beckham. The happy couple were transported to the tranquil area - one of Queen Victoria's favourite retreats - in a romantic carriage drawn by two Windsor Greys.



A marquee filled with pale flowers waited to welcome the guests. While the group mingles, the bride and groom were having their photographs taken by Sir Geoffrey Shakerley. The photographer's skills have made him a firm favourite with the royal family – he also took the official photos at the wedding of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.



The exclusive invitees then dined on Cornish crab and Welsh lamb, followed by coffee mousse and sugared doughnuts, before dancing into the small hours to the sounds of a live blues band.