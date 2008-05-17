Their joy there for all to see, the bride and groom are whisked away by a horse and carriage to start the evening's festivities

Photo: © PA

Click on photos for gallery

Joined by her husband, Tim Lawrence, Princess Anne chats to Autumn's father, Brian

Photo: © PA

The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, joined by Prince Harry and Zara Phillips' rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall, wave the newlyweds on their way

Photo: © PA