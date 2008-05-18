Families' joy as they pose for the official wedding photos

18 MAY 2008

Chatting happily amongst themselves after the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly on Saturday, Britain's royals were just like every other family on such a joyous occasion.



And as the official photos show, the happiness spread far beyond the steps of St George's Chapel. In a wedding that bridged continents and social divides – Canadian Autumn is the daughter of a hairdresser and an electrical retailer - both families look relaxed and at ease as they pose in the luxurious Frogmore House, in Windsor Castle.



The shots show a delighted bride and groom surrounded by their closest relatives – their smiles almost eclipsed by the happiness exuded by the groom's parents, Princess Anne and her former husband, Mark Phillips. Autumn's parents, Brian and Kitty, meanwhile, look just as proud of their beautiful daughter.



After the photos were taken, both families did exactly what every other family does in this situation – enjoyed a wonderful reception and then partied until the early hours of the morning.