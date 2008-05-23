While its rocky coastline plunges straight into the crystal clear waters of the Norwegian Sea, Flatholmen features a small sandy area which would make a perfect play place for the couple's three children, Marius, 11, four-year-old Ingrid and Sverre Magnus, three

The couple, who have three young children, had originally wanted to build a summer home known as a 'hytte' on an island close to Mette-Marit's home town, but ran into planning difficulties

Although the rocky outcrop offers privacy, the property would need extensive remodelling to be suitable for the royal couple, leading to speculation that the crown prince and princess may choose to knock it down and start from scratch

