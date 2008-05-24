Royalty and statesmen

A small plaster on the right side of his nose is the only sign of the Prince's operation
Prince Charles picks up a shovel and plants an oak sapling in the grounds of his Highgrove home on Friday, the day after his operation
Prince Charles keeps official commitments following surgery

It seems nothing can stop Prince Charles attending his royal duties. This week, the heir to the British throne slipped in minor surgery between a meeting with the Dalai Lama on Thursday and a tree-planting ceremony the next day.

Smiling broadly, the prince showed no signs of discomfort as he helped to plant trees at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, just one day after a procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth from the right side of his nose.

The only sign of Prince Charles' treatment, which was carried out at his Clarence House residence, was a small plaster covering the area. There was no need for anaesthetic, revealed a spokesman for the prince.

"It was a routine and minor matter," he added.


 