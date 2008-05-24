A small plaster on the right side of his nose is the only sign of the Prince's operation
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Prince Charles picks up a shovel and plants an oak sapling in the grounds of his Highgrove home on Friday, the day after his operation
Photo: © Getty Images
24 MAY 2008
It seems nothing can stop Prince Charles attending his royal duties. This week, the heir to the British throne slipped in minor surgery between a meeting with the Dalai Lama on Thursday and a tree-planting ceremony the next day.
Smiling broadly, the prince showed no signs of discomfort as he helped to plant trees at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire, just one day after a procedure to remove a non-cancerous growth from the right side of his nose.
The only sign of Prince Charles' treatment, which was carried out at his Clarence House residence, was a small plaster covering the area. There was no need for anaesthetic, revealed a spokesman for the prince.
"It was a routine and minor matter," he added.