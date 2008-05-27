Holding hands while cradling their two young children, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary delighted Danes who'd gathered outside the royal palace to wish their future king a happy 40th birthday
Making her balcony debut, Mary and Frederik's daughter Isabella appeared to be revelling in the excitement of the occasion
27 MAY 2008
Prince Joaquim and Marie Cavallier's nuptials weren't the only cause for royal celebration in Denmark this week. While his younger brother and bride enjoyed their first few days as man and wife, Crown Prince Frederik marked his 40th birthday with his family on Monday.
In keeping with tradition, the heir-to-the-throne - accompanied by his wife Princess Mary and their two children Christian, two, and one-year-old Isabella, who was making her first appearance there - took to the Amalienborg Palace balcony to greet gathered well-wishers.
Thousands of Danes braved the Copenhagen rain to gather in the main square outside the palace where they enthusiastically waved the Danish flag and shouted birthday congratulations to a beaming Frederik.