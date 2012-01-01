The site carries stories, news and blogs from the people who work for or benefit from Charles' humanitarian efforts
As the webpage launched the Prince was at the British Antarctic Survey, discussing climate change with scientists. Here, togged up for a visit to a special cold room, he inspects an ice sample dating from the reign of James I
28 MAY 2008
The unsung heroes who run 19 charities personally founded by Prince Charles are the focus of a newly launched webpage. Quickly dubbed 'Charlie's Angels' by media commentators after photos of them appeared on the Prince's Charities Community Website, the members of staff represent the incredible breadth of Charles' interests.
On Tuesday, as the future king met with scientists at the British Antarctic Survey to discuss climate change, visitors in cyberspace were reading chatty profiles and blogs from the 'Angels'.
For instance, Polly Courtice, who runs seminars educating corporate leaders about the environment, shared her favourite quote about how a "small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world".
Others featured on the www.princescharities.org site are Benita Refson, the CEO of an initiative helping children with behavioural problems, and artist Clara Drummond who manages the postgraduate programme at the Prince's Drawing School.