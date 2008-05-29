The crown prince and his wife prepare to board the small boat which ferried them out to the royal yacht for the evening celebrations
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
Built in 1932, the Dannebrog serves as an official residence during summer cruises and on official visits overseas. Over the years it has notched up over 300,000 nautical miles
Photo: © Rex
Members of the hand-picked naval crew welcome aboard the royal party, amid which colourfully dressed Queen Margrethe clearly stands out
Photo: © Rex
29 MAY 2008
As an accomplished yachtsman and fully fledged member of the Danish Navy's elite special operations forces, Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik clearly thrives on the ocean waves. So when it came to his 40th birthday on Monday, the handsome royal knew exactly how he wanted to mark the special occasion.
With his elegant wife Princess Mary by his side, Frederik headed for a party aboard the Danish royal yacht Dannebrog, which was moored just off Copenhagen.
Built in 1932, the vessel is one of just two such ships remaining in the world - serving as an official royal residence during summer cruises and official visits overseas.
Also joining the group of close friends and family on the yacht was the birthday boy's mother Queen Margrethe. The popular Danish monarch brought a splash of colour to the proceedings in a bright fuchsia and canary yellow outfit.