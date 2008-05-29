The crown prince and his wife prepare to board the small boat which ferried them out to the royal yacht for the evening celebrations

Built in 1932, the Dannebrog serves as an official residence during summer cruises and on official visits overseas. Over the years it has notched up over 300,000 nautical miles

Members of the hand-picked naval crew welcome aboard the royal party, amid which colourfully dressed Queen Margrethe clearly stands out

