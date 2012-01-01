With no proposal yet Woolworth's axes royal 'engagement' souvenirs

29 MAY 2008

It must have seemed like a sure-fire scheme to capitalise on the popularity of royal couple Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton. Woolworth's was so convinced an engagement was on the cards it produced mock-ups of wedding souvenirs. Only for the couple to break up weeks later in early 2007.



Though the pair were subsequently reconciled and are again very much an item the company has decided too much time has passed for the memorabilia to be viable. The designs would be out of date, said a spokeman. "It's something we were ready for in 2006, but time has moved on and the person behind the designs has also moved on," he explained.



While the store has shelved its designs for mugs, thimbles and mousemats, others have been keen to jump on the royal bandwagon.



One highstreet store, Peter Jones, has produced a £25, limited-edition mug bearing an image of the royal and his love to mark Prince William earning his pilot's wings at Cranwell last month.