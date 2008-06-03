Known for her impeccably groomed style, the Australia-born princess had been inspired by the sunny weather to adopt the sort of informal look favoured in her Down Under homeland
The warm spring day was also the perfect excuse for an ice cream - a thought which appeared to have occured to their four-legged friend, who was showing a lot of interest in Christian's cone
3 JUNE 2008
A sunny day in Denmark was the perfect excuse for the country's Australia-born Crown Princess Mary to slip out of her home in Fredensborg Palace on an ice cream run with her little boy Christian.
Wearing shorts and a sleeveless top the mother of two - who has a reputation as one of Europe's most elegant royal dressers - was clearly showing her Aussie roots with her informal attire.
Though raised in temperate Tasmania, Mary lived for a number of years in Melbourne and Sydney. The beach culture of both cities – and campaigns in Oz urging sun worshippers to cover up against the rays - had clearly rubbed off.
She and the two–year-old were both sensibly kitted out in hats as they ambled along enjoying the warm weather and savouring their cones.