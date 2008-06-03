During her final visit to the ship, the Queen unveiled a commemorative painting of the QE2 passing through Southampton waters

Greeted on board by 300 guests, including past and present crew, the monarch toured the ship for one last time before it makes its final journey to Dubai in November

Among the guests was Baroness Thatcher, who during her time as prime minister comandeered the liner to carry troops to the Falklands

