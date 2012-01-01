The Queen's youngest son examines one of a pair of polar bears destined for his daughter Louise, four, and five-month-old son James. The Prince's children were remembered in another way, too, after the leader of Manitoba presented the Prince with certificates naming two of the province's lakes after the youngsters Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Prince Edward's children absent but centre stage on Canada visit

4 JUNE 2008

During a three-day trip to Winnipeg in the Canadian province of Manitoba this week, there was a special gift in store for Prince Edward. The Queen's youngest son was presented with a pair of cuddly polar bear soft toys to take home to his children, four-year-old Louise and James, five months.



The 44-year-old royal was meeting with military families at a reception in the grounds of the Legislative Building when received the fluffy gifts from a little girl whose father is serving in Afghanistan. Their bear theme recalls the Prince's 1990 trip to Churchill in northern Manitoba, a popular place for spotting the animals.



And there was another thoughtful surprise in store for Edward when he met Manitoba's governmental head Gary Doer. The statesman gave the Prince a pair of framed notices naming two lakes in the central Canadian province after his children Louise and James.