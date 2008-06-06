Harry receives pop star-style reception in Cardiff from Welsh admirers

As hundreds of near-hysterical girls stood behind crash barriers chanting the name of the young heart-throb they'd queued hours to see, the scene resembled that which usually greets a chart topper or screen idol. The excitement wasn't generated by the latest boy band, however, but by third-in-line to the throne, Prince Harry.



The handsome redhead seemed genuinely taken aback as he stepped out of a car into the enthusiastic crowds awaiting him in Cardiff on his second ever day of full solo engagements. His surprise quickly overcome he was soon mingling with well-wishers, posing for photographs, shaking hands, and giving several star-struck teenagers a hug.



He also experienced his first major public encounter with a baby after a local mother pressed her sleeping youngster into his arms. Asked if he was feeling broody as he carefully cradled the five-month-old, he simply raised an eyebrow in reply, declining to answer the question.



Harry's good humour and mischievous nature were also evident as, during a visit to Cardiff's University Hospital, he showed off a copy of this week's HELLO! magazine which features his elder brother William on the cover. He told the crowd the pictures of Wills in his naval uniform had resulted in some good-natured teasing from the family. "We have really been ribbing him about that at home," he laughed.



The 23-year-old soldier Prince had earlier visited the city's Cathays High School as it is twinned with one in Lesotho, the African kingdom where he supports a charity he established in the name of his late mother Princess Diana. He's due to return to the region this summer to carry out further aid work with his Blues And Royals regiment.