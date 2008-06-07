Wearing a colourful cerise outfit, the Queen arrives at the Surrey racecourse to enjoy the fun of Derby Day
The day ended happily for Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum and his wife, Princess Haya of Jordan, who saw their horse take the historic title
7 JUNE 2008
Even with dark clouds threatening overhead, the Queen brought a splash of brightness to Epsom racecourse on Saturday. The horse-loving monarch joined thousands of spectators at the track for this year's historic Derby Day.
Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, the British royal was resplendent in a long cerise coat over a cheery floral frock. The outfit was finished off with a matching hat featuring feathers and a striking blue stripe.
The Queen watched the historic Derby – known as the world's greatest flat race – from the royal balcony, where she chatted happily to Prince Phillip and followed proceedings with the help of binoculars.
Also taking a keen interest in events was Princess Haya of Jordan, whose horse, New Approach, won Saturday's exciting race.
It was a dream come true for the pretty brunette, who was given the two-year-old Irish colt by her husband, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai.
"It is such an amazing feeling," she said, "I can't believe it."